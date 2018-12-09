[vc_row][vc_column]
Info

Response to Media Inaccuracy

It is important to challenge media when they produce inaccurate or inflammatory articles or broadcasts regarding modern witchcraft, wicca, paganism or any other pagan...
Spell of the Day

Why do we use Visualisation in our spells? Visualisation is the ability to see in your mind pictures and images. It is vital for spell...
Witchfest Official Merchandise

Witchfest Merchandise - T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweat Shirts, Mugs, and Phone Cases Quality items produced in the USA with original designs from Witchfest the festival organised...
How to Get Involved

As a small non-profit organisation, volunteers are the foundation of our organisation. From help at events to day to day activities there...
What is Wicca

There is a lot of confusion between the terms Wicca and Witchcraft, many people, including famous authors, use them interchangeably, so is there a...
Local Gatherings

Children of Artemis (CoA), helps their members setup local gatherings in a Pub, Bar or Cafe to discuss Wicca, Witchcraft, Paganism, socialise, and generally...
Does Witchcraft still exist in the modern world?

Many people assume that witchcraft disappeared after the witch-hunts of the middle ages. Witchcraft was driven underground by the persecution but it was not...
Does Wicca have a moral code?

Wiccan Moral Code - The Wiccan Rede Yes a deceptively simple positive morality expressed in a mere eight words : "An it harm none, do...
Are there different types of Wicca and Witchcraft?

Witches can be grouped into two basic types, the coven or group Witch often referred to as a Wiccan, and the solitary Witch or...
What do Witches Believe?

Wicca is a pagan religion, this means that its adherents worship pre-Christian Gods and Goddesses of the land and includes the practice of Witchcraft....
What are Witches?

If you accept that Witches still exist, what sort of people are they and why haven’t you heard very much about them? The popular image...
Casting A Circle

Witches' create sacred space in the form of a circle each time they work. This is in contrast to many other religions that permanently...
