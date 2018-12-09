News
admin
-
May 11, 2020
0
Info
Response to Media Inaccuracy
It is important to challenge media when they produce inaccurate or inflammatory articles or broadcasts regarding modern witchcraft, wicca, paganism or any other pagan...
Read more
admin
-
Nov 9, 2014
0
Home
Spell of the Day
Why do we use Visualisation in our spells? Visualisation is the ability to see in your mind pictures and images. It is vital for spell...
Read more
admin
-
Oct 10, 2014
0
Home
Witchfest Official Merchandise
Witchfest Merchandise - T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweat Shirts, Mugs, and Phone Cases Quality items produced in the USA with original designs from Witchfest the festival organised...
Read more
admin
-
Sep 28, 2014
0
Home
How to Get Involved
As a small non-profit organisation, volunteers are the foundation of our organisation. From help at events to day to day activities there...
Read more
admin
-
Aug 30, 2014
0
Home
What is Wicca
There is a lot of confusion between the terms Wicca and Witchcraft, many people, including famous authors, use them interchangeably, so is there a...
Read more
admin
-
Aug 11, 2014
0
Home
Local Gatherings
Children of Artemis (CoA), helps their members setup local gatherings in a Pub, Bar or Cafe to discuss Wicca, Witchcraft, Paganism, socialise, and generally...
Read more
admin
-
Jul 12, 2014
0
Home
Does Witchcraft still exist in the modern world?
Many people assume that witchcraft disappeared after the witch-hunts of the middle ages. Witchcraft was driven underground by the persecution but it was not...
Read more
admin
-
Jun 12, 2014
0
Home
Does Wicca have a moral code?
Wiccan Moral Code - The Wiccan Rede Yes a deceptively simple positive morality expressed in a mere eight words : "An it harm none, do...
Read more
admin
-
Jun 12, 2014
0
Home
Are there different types of Wicca and Witchcraft?
Witches can be grouped into two basic types, the coven or group Witch often referred to as a Wiccan, and the solitary Witch or...
Read more
admin
-
Jun 12, 2014
0
Home
What do Witches Believe?
Wicca is a pagan religion, this means that its adherents worship pre-Christian Gods and Goddesses of the land and includes the practice of Witchcraft....
Read more
admin
-
May 12, 2014
0
Home
What are Witches?
If you accept that Witches still exist, what sort of people are they and why haven’t you heard very much about them? The popular image...
Read more
admin
-
Jan 12, 2014
0
Home
Casting A Circle
Witches' create sacred space in the form of a circle each time they work. This is in contrast to many other religions that permanently...
Read more
