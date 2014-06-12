Does Wicca have a moral code?

Wiccan Moral Code – The Wiccan Rede

Yes a deceptively simple positive morality expressed in a mere eight words :

“An it harm none, do what you will”.

When this philosophy is followed correctly, it encourages you to think about the effect your actions (whether magical or mundane) have on others. You are responsible for the consequences of anything that you do, whether good or bad. When combined with the “Law of Threefold Return” which states :

Anything you send out, returns to you threefold

it is clear that it is important to avoid doing harm to others and doing good will actually improve your own life.