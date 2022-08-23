Join Witchfest VIP

Children of Artemis and Witchfest have served the pagan community for over 30 years. To ensure this continues please consider donating whatever you can afford, this is essential to continue the work we love.

The Witchfest VIP members email list is free to join, get special offers, super early bird opportunities to buy tickets before release, news and important announcements.

Adding the optional membership card gives many benefits. Selecting a recurring donation will change it to a gold card, as a supporter and friend of Witchfest.

Benefits of being a Witchfest VIP Card carrier:

A cool Witchfest Photo ID Card

Bypass event queues Early Entry

Access to members bar at events

1 Free Raffle strip with Raffle Tickets

5% Discount at the CoA Mead Bar

Get a Gold card with a recurring donation 10% discount on the CoA Stall

10% discount code CoA Witches Shop

10% discount code LucyFurr shops

10% discount code Avalonia publishing

10% discount code Out of the Norn online

and more to be announced!!!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related