There are many Pagans doing amazing things throughout the world. Dianne Daniels happens to be one of them. Daniels has currently taken on the intricate balance of holding the work of service within differing communities.

This week 53 year old Daniels stepped into the highly public position of branch president within an historic civil rights organization, and she is also a practitioner of modern Paganism.

Daniels, a Detroit born native now living in Connecticut, was just elected to the position of

the NAACP branch president for its Norwich chapter.

According to the Norwich NAACP website:

The NAACP has as its mission the goal of eliminating race prejudice and removing all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic process. This mission is accomplished by seeking the enactment and enforcement of federal, state and local laws securing civil rights, and by informing the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination.

On October 14, 1963, the Norwich branch received it’s charter from the National Organization. At the time, there were 111 members. Now there are 150 local members.

Daniels, a long time NAACP member, moved to Norwich, Connecticut in 1997, and joined the local branch in town. Now she is its president. What is it like for a Pagan to be running such an important office in one of the most notable Civil Rights organizations?

I found this question especially interesting and wanted to explore more of the intersection that exists between two very different worlds, two drastically different cultures, and her work being in the public eye in such a open way.

I reached out to Daniels to talk about the nature of her work and this amazing new appointment within the NAACP. Daniels gave me

the following interview, in which she discusses her motivation, her spiritual path, the importance of her human rights efforts, and the challenges of public work.

Dianne Daniels: I’ve been a member of the NAACP for most of my life. My membership began as a child when my mother, Katherine Morton, gifted my brother, my nephew and I with memberships in the local Youth Council. She believed in the goals of the organization – and taught us to respect the work they’ve done and continue to do in our country, our states, cities, and neighborhoods.

When my family and I moved to Norwich, Connecticut, we became members of the local branch. The President was a marvelous lady named Jacqueline Owens, who is only now retiring after serving 30 years. Her resolve, strength and vision have kept the branch healthy and productive, and I’m next in line.

The