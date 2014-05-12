Latest News and Relevant information on Wicca,Witchcraft, Druidry, Paganism and more
- Dragon Ritual Drummers winter solstice event cancelled last minuteST. CATHERINES, Ont. — A Canadian Pagan group says their Winter Solstice celebration was cancelled for being “too overtly Pagan.” The Dragon Ritual Drummers, a musical troupe headed by Witchdoctor Utu, planned to host a solstice ritual and concert at the Niagara Cannabis Club, but says the club canceled the event just hours before it was to start. The Winter Solstice Witches Mass and Concert is an annual Ontario event, during which the Dragon Ritual Drummers usually perform. This year the group decided to host it themselves, and they picked the town of St. Catharines as the host city, as that’s where most of the band lives. Then, they began looking for a venue. Witchdoctor Utu chose the Niagara Cannabis Club as the celebration site after what he says was a positive meeting. “The [Niagara Cannabis Club] in St. Catharines had no initial issues and were fairly excited at the notion of a whole pile of Pagans ascending on their building.” He said the club understood it was a Pagan winter solstice celebration, and they even introduced him to a few Pagans who were at the club that day. He said he was also introduced to the manager, Kelly Kush. The Niagara Cannabis Club is a licensed cannabis society, where persons can pay a membership fee and bring in cannabis for their own consumption on site. The club’s mission is to assist “medical cannabis patients, caregivers, advocates and non-medical supporters.” Utu says the friendly atmosphere plus the inexpensive venue fee of $5 per person sold him on using the club for their ritual space and concert scheduled for Dec. 16. Utu says everything appeared to be going well, and they expected in excess of 50 people to attend the event, which was listed on the Club’s schedule of events. Then he received a communication from the club manager that concerned him. “The night before the concert the manager Kelly Kush posted on the Facebook event wall, saying ‘Never been or seen anything like this’ ” says Utu. She was reportedly reacting to posts describing ritual work on both the event’s Facebook page as well as on Utu’s personal page. Utu says that a few club members did comment that the ritual seemed scary, but interesting. He responded that there was nothing to worry about and it would be a fun time with good people. Kush and the others ‘liked’ his comment so he thought all was well and went to bed. Niagara Cannabis Club Event list On Dec. 16, the day of the event itself, Utu says employee Abby Millar, who identifies as Wiccan, sent Utu a message. She said that Kush instructed her to make sure that there wasn’t “anything dark happening” at the ritual. Utu says she specifically asked about “freaky idols.” “I decided to call and see what their issue was, but at this point I was surprised and starting to wonder what was actually going on, what was the sudden change,” says Utu. He says that he explained to Millar that the ... read more
- The Magical History Of Yule, The Pagan Winter Solstice CelebrationIn 2016, the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere will begin on Wednesday, December 21 at 5:44 EST. To calculate the turning point in your time ... Read more: Europe, Religious Holidays, Pagan, Yule Log, Winter Solstice, Yule, Saturnalia, Sol Invictus, Religion News ... read more
- DruidCast – A Druid Podcast Episode 117Shownotes for DruidCast Episode 117 For Winter - Pilgrim - https://www.facebook.com/pg/pilgrim.official Song for Suibhne and Pica Pica - Kate Fletcher and Corwen Broch - http://www.ancientmusic.co.uk Euphoria and Pandemonium (Cybersank Edit) https://www.facebook.com/killingjokeofficial/ To Be Pagan - Dancing Hare - http://www.dancinghare.co.uk Dakota Pipeline - Cernunnos Rising - http://cernunnosrising.com DruidCast Theme - Hills they are Hollow - Damh the Bard - http://www.paganmusic.co.uk For more information about the Order and the Druid tradition - http://www.druidry.org ... read more
- Pagan Community Notes: Winter Solstice arrives; Toy Drive success; U.S. electoral college and more!GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Tuatha Dea band member Tesea Dawson ended up raising $4,660 for her “Gatlinburg Wildfires Christmas Fund.” She launched the campaign in the days after fires destroyed her home town, and hundreds of people were left with no home, and the children with no toys. Dawson spent the weekend shopping for new toys and other related needs to give to the local families most affected by the fires. She wanted the children to, at the very least, still receive holiday presents. Dawson said that the shopping “is exhausting, but it’s all happening. Gift shopping for the fundraiser you all supported. You guys are amazing.” Any money left over will, as Dawson said, be given to local charities to assist families with other basic needs. Dawson’s toy fundraiser is only one of the many that were launched to help in the rebuilding of the Gatlinburg community. Over the weekend, Tuatha Dea participated in the Mountain Aid Benefit concert held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge. The group posted a video of their performance on You Tube. * * * WASHINGTON DC — Since the Nov. U.S. presidential election, many American have been discussing the prospect of the electoral college changing the November results. Monday Dec. 19 the electors are meeting to cast their official ballots for the presidency. As we previously reported, “electoral college results can vary widely from the popular vote, because most states award all electoral votes to the winning candidate. While electors are pledged to vote for a particular candidate, so-called ‘faithless electors’ have occasionally abstained or voted for someone else entirely. However, these electors have typically acted alone.” It is being reported that several electors have suggested or have allegedly already cast ballots counter to their state’s selection. However, it has been over a century since any group of faithless electors have come together in an attempt to completely alter the election. These unsuccessful attempts occurred in 1829 and 1836. The Washington Post provided a detailed account of the history of faithless electors, and how neither a single or group electoral vote change has been able ultimately able to impact the election results. Dana Eilers, lawyer and author of Pagans and the Law, said, “This entire spectacle regarding the Electoral College is, realistically, merely an exercise in venting some deeply held emotions. Pragmatically, however, the protests will yield no change in the inevitable: at the end of the day, Trump will be certified as the next President of this nation.” But she also added, “[This whole matter] has caused me to be more focused and more involved in the election process. If this is true for others, then the fractious route for Obama’s successor has been an exercise in education and education, despite what anyone says, is good.” The electors are casting their votes today. The ballots will then be counted Jan. 6, making the 2016 election results official. The new president takes the oath of office Jan. 20. * * * TWH – ... read more
- No 132 Witches and thought forms part 2 – and Homer!
- Honoring the body and the occult with artist Allan Spiers (part one)CHICAGO — Looking across western culture, women and women’s bodies have dominated mainstream depictions of Witches and the practice of Witchcraft. In a famous drawing from 1798, two nude elderly witches fly on a broom over trees and fields (Francisca Goya, Linda maestra). In 1497, artist Albrecht Durer depicted the meeting of four nude young witches (Durer, The Four Witches). Far more recently, in popular films like Witches of Eastwick (1987) and the cult classic The Craft (1996), the transformation from average woman to witch is depicted visually with increased displays of female sexuality and body exposure. For better or worse, the woman’s body has had profound meaning within traditional western-based visual witchcraft narratives. “The Wanderer” from The Sabbath [Courtesy A. Spiers] However, one artist in Chicago has decided to provoke tradition, while adding to this historic canon of witchcraft imagery. Using both traditional conventions and occult-related tropes, photographer Allan Spiers ventures into new space with regard to the subject. More specifically, Spiers has used his experience, his personal interests, and professional know-how to focus his own occult-based imagery on men and men’s bodies, rather than women and women’s bodies. “This project [The Sabbath] rekindles […] male potency, it reawakens the Bacchic and Panic rites of lust, sex, and witchcraft. Witchcraft is Nature, it is raw, and it is powerful. It runs in both male and female equally,” explained Spiers in an interview with The Wild Hunt. Allan Spiers grew up in Peru in a traditional Catholic family. However, at the same time, he was surrounded by the magic of indigenous ancestral practices and beliefs, which blended seamlessly with Christian practice. “Peru is a country where magic and religion aren’t contained in the home,” Spiers described. He went on to say, “[Magic and religion] are carried with each citizen in their daily lives. Shamans are consulted before doctors, witches and workers are sought after to mend the woes of everyday life. We even have the Mercado de Brujas, the Witch’s Market, where practitioners can purchase offerings to the gods, charms and tools, and where the wanderer can search out a potion or service to gain love, fortune, luck, or to curse an enemy. All of this was and is common practice for my family.” When his family moved to the California at the age of 13, Spiers experienced an immediate culture shock. “For the first part of my life all I knew was family, religion, and spirituality, and how they enhance and fulfill everyday life. The shock came from the total lack of spirituality in the United States. It amazed me that religion and spirituality were treated with such irreverence by society, that it wasn’t a fundamental part of being, but a secretive practice only to be performed behind closed doors.” For a long time, as Spiers said, he was spiritually lost. “Especially in the gay community it seemed I was surrounded by atheists and agnostics. There was an extreme disconnect from the heavens and I almost abandoned spirituality entirely. ... read more
- A Blessed Winter SolsticeTWH — This weekend, many Pagans, Heathens and Polytheists in the Northern Hemisphere are marking the winter solstice with celebrations, feasts, and rituals. The solstice will occur on Wednesday, Dec 21 at 10:44 UTC. It is a day traditionally thought to be the longest night and shortest day of the year. [Photo Credit: McKay Savage from London / Wikimedia Commons] This time of year is held sacred within many different modern Pagan and Heathen traditions, and has a rich history in ancient Pagan religions. The solstice time was important to prehistoric peoples in both Ireland and England. While there is scant evidence of specific celebrations, it is generally thought that the pagan Celts did, in some way, honor the time around the solstice. Germanic Pagans and modern Heathens celebrate Yule, or Yuul, at this time. During this holiday the god Freyr was honored. Several traditions, now commonly associated with Christmas, originated in old Yule celebrations such as eating a ham or hanging holly and mistletoe. The ancient Pagan Romans celebrated Saturnalia, which typically ran from Dec. 17 through Dec. 23. The festival honored the god Saturn and featured lavish parties and role reversals. From Saturnalia we can see the traditions of exchanging gifts and decorating evergreen trees indoors. These were eventually adopted as Christmas traditions. Following Saturnalia, there were birth celebrations honoring Sol Invictus (the Unconquered Sun) and Mithras, both held on Dec. 25. Many modern Pagans, including Wiccans, Witches, several Druidic traditions, and their many offshoots hold this time as one of the eight sabbats, or holy days. Usually called Winter Solstice or Yule, this is a time when many of these traditions celebrate the rebirth of the god by the mother goddess. Many other holidays occur in and around this time, not excluding the more well-known celebrations of Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukah, and New Year’s Day. For example, in Lucumi, the Feast of Babalú-Ayé (or St. Lazarus) is celebrated on Dec. 17, and, from Dec. 21-25, many Hindus will be observing Pancha Ganapati, which honors Ganesh. As we recently reported, the holiday season not only welcomes Mr. Claus for some, but also Krampus, who appears to be growing in popularity. Lastly, for our friends and family living in the Southern Hemisphere, December marks the time of the summer solstice. Pagans, Heathens, and polytheists living in those regions have been readying to celebrate the sun at its height and nature at its most lush. Here are some thoughts on the observance of these holidays from our Wild Hunt writing team: “Most Solstice mornings, I’m the only one who’s awake early enough to see Helios rising. Not reborn, exactly, but renewed. Ready to gain strength and lend it to us. I sip my tea and think about the previous year while waiting for the dawn. Once that first tinge of light appears, I begin writing down what I see. How Helios appears is the omen for how my year will turn out. Last year’s dawn was pretty bleak. Completely out of the ordinary, my husband was awake and joined me. He held my hand, silently, until Helios was finally high enough to see. The light was dazzling. ... read more
- Column: An Interview With Dianne DanielsThere are many Pagans doing amazing things throughout the world. Dianne Daniels happens to be one of them. Daniels has currently taken on the intricate balance of holding the work of service within differing communities. This week 53 year old Daniels stepped into the highly public position of branch president within an historic civil rights organization, and she is also a practitioner of modern Paganism. Daniels, a Detroit born native now living in Connecticut, was just elected to the position of the NAACP branch president for its Norwich chapter. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is a organization that was founded in 1909, and is considered to be the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. According to the Norwich NAACP website: The NAACP has as its mission the goal of eliminating race prejudice and removing all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic process. This mission is accomplished by seeking the enactment and enforcement of federal, state and local laws securing civil rights, and by informing the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination. On October 14, 1963, the Norwich branch received it’s charter from the National Organization. At the time, there were 111 members. Now there are 150 local members. Dianne Daniels [Photo Credit: Dana Jensen] Daniels, a long time NAACP member, moved to Norwich, Connecticut in 1997, and joined the local branch in town. Now she is its president. What is it like for a Pagan to be running such an important office in one of the most notable Civil Rights organizations? I found this question especially interesting and wanted to explore more of the intersection that exists between two very different worlds, two drastically different cultures, and her work being in the public eye in such a open way. I reached out to Daniels to talk about the nature of her work and this amazing new appointment within the NAACP. Daniels gave me the following interview, in which she discusses her motivation, her spiritual path, the importance of her human rights efforts, and the challenges of public work. Crystal Blanton: What has inspired you to run for office within the NAACP, and what do you hope to accomplish as a leader in your local and national community? Dianne Daniels: I’ve been a member of the NAACP for most of my life. My membership began as a child when my mother, Katherine Morton, gifted my brother, my nephew and I with memberships in the local Youth Council. She believed in the goals of the organization – and taught us to respect the work they’ve done and continue to do in our country, our states, cities, and neighborhoods. When my family and I moved to Norwich, Connecticut, we became members of the local branch. The President was a marvelous lady named Jacqueline Owens, who is only now retiring after serving 30 years. Her resolve, strength and vision have kept the branch healthy and productive, and I’m next in line. The ... read more
- Western Tradition and MandalasMandalas come in many different shapes and forms, but all serve a very powerful spiritual purpose. Here, Hidden Mandala Coloring Book creator Jean-Louis deBiasi discusses why mandalas are so powerful, and offers a free PDF download and a magical ritualandmdash;along with a coloring contest for your chance to win a signed copy of his new coloring book! ... read more
- A Traditional Christmas: Drunken, Subversive, and PaganThis Holiday Season, when you hear people lament the lack of a traditional Christmas, ask them for some ale or cider while pondering who will play the Lord of Misrule. Because fornication, heavy drinking, and subverting the social order are what a traditional Christmas is all about.The post A Traditional Christmas: Drunken, Subversive, and Pagan appeared first on Raise the Horns. ... read more
- UK Druids trailblaze on interfaithThe Druid Network (TDN) is ending 2016 on a high note after being accepted as a full member by The Inter Faith Network for the UK (IFN). Established in 2003 by prominent Druid Emma Restall Orr, TDN has gone from being a primarily web-based interface to establishing the Honouring the Ancient Dead (HAD) project, which aims to restore dignity to the human remains of those likely to be British Pagans, including those whose remains predate Christianity. TDN evolved further, becaming a charity and, most recently, the organization was granted full membership in the IFN, alongside the Pagan Federation. TDN Media co-coordinator Joanna van der Hoeven says, “TDN now has an even greater legal standing, which others can follow, in having both legal and religious influence in the UK. There will also be greater communication between Druids and members of other religions, which is a wonderful thing to happen.” The Druid Network was originally launched to bring together Druids from around the world, as well as others from similar Pagan/natural philosophy-based paths. The intention of the network was to allow people to exchange ideas and beliefs and, to this end, TDN has no hierarchical structure, other than what is needed for administration purposes. TDN spans the continents of Europe, North America, South America and Oceania, and in 2010 was approved by the Charity Commission to apply for Religious Charity status. This was a major step toward Druidry becoming a recognised religion in the UK. Once TDN was approved by the Charity Commission, many members began discussing an application to the Inter Faith Network. The Inter Faith Network for the United Kingdom (IFN) is itself a charity that was set up in 1987, the first of its kind in the world, as a way of promoting understanding and knowledge of different traditions in the UK. The organization’s aims are to highlight common ground, as well as educating the public about the distinguishing features of each tradition. Sixty different faith-based organizations were included in its initial set-up and over the years; this has expanded. In the 2013 report, almost 200 organizations were members. IFN has worked tirelessly for over 25 years to promote its message and to advocate for understanding and education between communities. In an increasingly globalised world, IFN has also worked hard to support interfaith dialogue and good interfaith relations. However, the IFN had traditionally only represented people of majority religions. Those of minority practices, such as Druidry and Paganism, had found it difficult to become members of the IFN due to the previous membership criteria. Phil Ryder, a member of The Druid Network, who has been spearheading the current IFN campaign, explains, “In the light of acceptance by the Charities Commission of Druidry as a valid religious practice, the thoughts were that it would be hard for IFN to reject (our) application.” The first application, however, was rejected. “The reason given being that they only accepted the ‘big faiths’ as laid down in their constitution,” says Ryder. TDN was wary of causing bad feeling ... read more
- The Everyday Witch TarotAfter ten years and ten books with Llewellyn, author Deborah Blake returns with the new Everyday Witch Tarot, illustrated by Elisabeth Alba. Discover how the deck came to be, and all it has to offer. ... read more
- Yule, Pennsylvania Dutch StylePHILADELPHIA — Pagan and Polytheist traditions have a tendency to be influenced by local culture, and that’s particularly evident in Urglaawe, a form of Heathenry practiced in Pennsylvania. The term “Pennsylvania Dutch” comes originally from Deutsch or Deitsch, and provides an Americanized lens through which to explore Heathenry. Robert Schreiwer, a leader of Urglaawe, explained how the dark times leading up to and through the winter solstice are honored in this unique tradition. It’s a practice that includes concepts common to Heathenry such as the Wild Hunt, as well as the visual spectacle of a flaming, spinning Yuletide sun wheel and a visit from Krampus. Flaming sun wheel [Courtesy Photo] Yuul, as the winter solstice is called, is a time of introspection, the buildup to which began at the end of October. Schreiwer explained, “At Allelieweziel (Oct. 30 nightfall—Nov. 11) we observe Holle’s departure onto the Hunt through Nov. 11, when we honor her consort Holler, who is also called Ewicher Yeeger (Eternal Hunter) and who is associated with death. “We see him as killing plants (and other forms of life) so as to release their spirits rather than allowing them to be killed by King Frost and having their souls removed from the Lewesraad (life cycle: life, death, rebirth).” Holle leads the Wild Hunt, but other deities are involved as well, with their own goals. Holle and her entourage hunt through all the realms, seeking departed souls to put back into the Lewesraad, thereby allowing them to evolve. “Here on the physical realm,” Schreiwer further explained, Wudan (our equivalent of Odin) is engaged in his own search for wisdom among the people, and Berchta (whose feast day falls on Dec. 31) is collecting the souls of those who have passed on in this realm since Allelieweziel.” Schreiwer then went into the significance of that period in more depth. He said, “The time between Allelieweziel and Yuul is a time to face one’s fears, to deal with the shadow side of each of us, to learn from mistakes, to recognize the darker aspects of ourselves and to learn how to manage them.” That is how Krampus fits into to their folk perspective. “Whether that is the true root of Krampus I cannot say, but the dark, raw, animal side of each of us is something that we need to confront, and existence can certainly be scary. Krampus has lessons to teach us.” [Photo Courtesy Krampuslauf Philadelphia: Parade of Spirits/Facebook] The hunt continues through the dark time of the year, but the solstice marks a turning point, with Yuul representing the time between lives. In Pennsylvania Dutch fashion, that season is kicked off by the Parade of Spirits on Dec. 17, which is the newer name for an event called Krampuslauf Philadelphia, which reflects that Krampus is not alone and the greater host of the Wild Hunt is in attendance. Schreiwer often leads the mid-December procession as Gedreier Eckhart, who is Holle’s servant and harbinger. He bears a Boomba, ... read more
- “Warrior”: Musings on Martial Arts, Paganism, and VictimhoodI’d rather be a “fencer” or a “swordswoman” or a “fighter.” In thinking about my past, increasingly, I’m also okay with being “victim.” Stigma be damned. Let's call it what it was.The post “Warrior”: Musings on Martial Arts, Paganism, and Victimhood appeared first on Oathbound. ... read more
- Pagan priest wins right to wear horns on state-issued IDMILLINOCKET, Me — A Priest of Pan has won the right to wear his religious headgear, a pair of horns, in his state-issued identification photo. After initially being told he could not wear his horns in the photo, Phelan MoonSong says he kept pressing for the same accommodation other religions receive. Yesterday, his new ID finally arrived. [Reprinted with permission] It all started in June, when MoonSong decided his birth name longer fit him and legally changed it. With the new name came a need for a new identification card. In early August, MoonSong went to the nearest Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) located in Bangor. He stood in line with other residents, who asked MoonSong about the significance of his horns. When he reached the front of the line, everything was routine. He provided his change of name documentation, birth certificate, and other identifying documents. He was then told to wait before having his photo taken. “I was eventually called up and the clerk asked me if my horns were implanted and I told her they are not,” says MoonSong. He informed the clerk that he wears them all the time as a religious headpiece as a Priest of Pan. MoonSong says the clerk then conferred with co-workers. She returned and took his photo with the horns on. But there was a catch. “She then told me I had to get my photo approved by the Secretary of State,” explains Moonsong. “She also informed me I was to mail him any religious documentation from a central governing body or doctrine of what my religion requires me to wear, copies from any religious books of my order or belief requiring such wear, etc.” MoonSong informed the clerk that Pagan religions don’t have central governing bodies or authoritative books, but he would send in supporting sources. “I went home and wrote a personal essay on why my Horns of Pan were important to me and my Spirituality. How I feel the wearing of them as a Priest of Pan connects me and helps provide outreach and education,” says MoonSong. In his letter, he also explained the historical significance of the ancients and their wearing of “Horns of Power” throughout history around the world. In place of a citation from a governing body or dogmatic book, MoonSong sent in excerpts from The Encyclopedia of Modern Witchcraft and Neo-Paganism, Pagan Religions: A Handbook for Diversity Training, The Symbolism of Horns – The Ecphorizer, and Horned Gods: A Comparative Mythology Perspective. All excerpts discussed the religious significance of wearing horns. MoonSong says he mailed the package off in mid-August. Then he waited. And waited. Phelan MoonSong [Courtesy Photo] Why did MoonSong go through so much effort to be allowed to wear his horns in the official photo? “My horns have become very important to me, the feel of them on my head, they are like a Spiritual Antenna,” he explains. He added that they are no different than nun’s habit or a Sikh’s ... read more
- Oh Lighten Up Christians, Christmas Is Kinda Sort of PaganChristmas is more than just the sum of its parts. Christmas is a great holiday today because it retains bits of ancient paganism and evolved into something more than just a birthday party for Jesus.The post Oh Lighten Up Christians, Christmas Is Kinda Sort of Pagan appeared first on Raise the Horns. ... read more
- Why Thousands Of Pagans Gather At Stonehenge For The Winter SolsticeWhile some are buying presents and trimming their tree for Christmas, a very different kind of spiritual celebration gets underway every year at Stone... Read more: Winter, Pagan, Stonehenge, Solstice, Yule, Religion News ... read more
- Pagan Community Notes: Canadian Declaration, Oak King Letters, Tuatha Dea, and more!CANADA — The Canadian Pagan Declaration on Intolerance was officially launched on Saturday, Dec. 10 in honor of International Human Rights Day. Within the first 48 hours, the document quickly went viral, and saw 60 organizations and more than 380 individuals sign on in support. The majority of Canada is represented, with signatories on board from seven of the ten provinces. Jade Pichette, coordinator of this initiative, was also pleased to report that Pagan businesses have also been signing on and that private groups and covens, who previously had kept low profiles, are surfacing to join in solidarity. In addition to uniting Canadian Pagans against intolerance, many hope that this initiative will also form a way for groups and individuals to network and share resources into the future. * * * MONTREAL — With the winter solstice just around the corner and the Holly King getting ready to pass the torch to the Oak King, the Solstice Dispatch Service has opened for business and ready to accept letters from Pagans of all ages and traditions. The dispatch service, which was launched by “Postal Elves” in 2015, received its first letter in October of that year. The letter began, “Hail to the Oak King! It has been quite the year while you slept…” Now in its second year, this free service aims to please. After receiving some correspondence addressed to Odin, the service has established connections with other deity forms, so if your seasonal letter needs to be directed to a figure other than the Oak King, the Postal Elves can make sure that it gets to the right place, and that you (or your child) get an appropriate response. The website also features some seasonal stories and updates on the activities of the Solstice Kings. All letters should be addressed c/o The Oak King, 5890 Monkland, Suite 16-0612, Montreal, Qc, Canada H4A 1E9. Remember to include your return address and name. * * * GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Tuatha Dea produced a video about the writing of its new song “Appalachia Burning,” inspired by the recent Gatlinburg fires. The video begins with a series of interviews in which band members share tearful reactions and personal experiences from the evacuation. “We were lucky,” says Danny Mullikin in the video. Mullikin then goes on to explain that when you are sitting in hotel for days with nothing to do except think, “you become very introspective.” This sitting led to the writing of the song. Singer Rebecca Holman said that when she first heard it, she cried. The video ends with an acoustic version of ‘Appalachia Burning’ recorded in the band’s Gatlinburg-based studio. In Other News The Minneapolis Collective of Pagan Artists will be hosting a new exhibit titled “Mother Night: The Goddess in Winter.” Featuring MCPA artists Bonita Blumenauer, Helga Hedgewalker, Rmay Rivard, and Paul B. Rucker, the new exhibit will reportedly “weave the themes of myth, Goddess reverence, and creative renewal in the winter season, with an invitation to our audience to celebrate and connect ... read more
- 8 Ways to Manage Empathy with Magickal and Spiritual PracticeThe terms "empath" and "empathy" now circulate far and wide, permeating numerous fields of study ranging from psychotherapy to occultism. Awareness of empathy and its importance is spreading across every corner of the globe. More and more resources for empaths surface on the Web and other mediums on a daily basis; it really is astounding. But, being empathic can also be incredibly overwhelming. Here, Esoteric Empathy author Raven Digitalis presents 8 ways the magically and metaphysically minded can take care of themselves. ... read more
- Ghana musician and Witch Azizaa weaves spirit into social messageSitting on West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea between Togo and Cote d’Ivoire is the nation of Ghana. Taking its independence in 1957, Ghana is home to 28,308,301 people [i], with the largest populations found around the coastal capital region, Greater Accra, and around the city of Kumasi in the Ashanti region. Its official language is English and, according to the Ghana embassy, 72% of its people identify as Christian. But that is a statistical snapshot, and doesn’t tell the nation’s full story. More specifically with regard to religion and culture, Ghana has a rich history that dates back farther than its colonial past, and that spirit still flourishes within its modern existence. Languages, such as Ga, Dagomba, Akan and Ewe are reportedly still spoken by many, even if they are not taught in schools. Indigenous religious practices and beliefs can also be found among certain groups of people, despite the fact that their practice is largely rejected within Ghana’s contemporary over-culture. Musician and artist Azizaa [Courtesy photo] In recent years, one woman has been working to challenge some of Ghana’s modern narratives and, consequently, celebrate a more traditional Ghanaian spirit. Artist and musician Azizaa has been pushing this agenda, one that breaks boundaries and celebrates spirit, through her creative channels. She calls herself a “A Wild Heart. Songstress. Witch. Modern Day Vodushie. Songwriter. Sexually Fluid. Mami-Wata. Healer. Ewe. Artist. Creator. Queen.” In her most recent project, Black Magic Woman, Azizaa powerfully demonstrates her spiritually-driven mission. “If I’m going to sing, I’m going to sing about what I’m passionate about,” Azizaa told PBS in a recent interview. Black Magic Woman is a single testament to that very passion, as it questions Ghanaian social expectations and behaviors with regard to both gender and religion. Azizaa grew up between Ghana and the United States, specifically New York and New Jersey. She said that as a child she found “beauty in nature,” and that her household was “always filled with laughter from morning to night.” Azizaa also noted that, even as a child, she was interested in “the weird things people did,” which demonstrates a keen and early interest in human behavior. In an in-depth interview with The Wild Hunt, Azizaa talked more about her inspirations, her religion, Ghanaian culture and, of course, the music. The Wild Hunt: What was your family religion? Azizaa: They are Ewe Christians. I learned and saw a lot. TWH: Was there much music in your childhood? A: Coming from the Ewe tribe, everything becomes music. Everything. If you borrow money and don’t pay, and come back for another loan, there is a song for that. So we sang and laughed. Besides that my grandfather Azizaa was a composer as well as a herbalist. So my Dad was a natural, and my grandmother from my mom’s side was also a singer. Hence my parents love for music. so we couldn’t avoid music in the house. [The Ewe (pronounced Ev-ay) is a well-known tribe within both Togo and Ghana. According to ... read more
- No. 131 Witches and Thought Forms Part 1
- Column: KjötsúpaNothing smells quite like cutting a rutabaga. There’s a small acrid tinge to the air when the knife bites into the yellow flesh; even poor rutabagas like these, which seem to have sat on the grocer’s shelf too long, their stiff hulls gone soft, release that sharp scent in the cutting. It’s the sign that I have cut down to the sweet part of the vegetable, the part to be kept and eaten. I discard the outer skin and chop the rest into cubes. Potatoes and carrots and onions and cabbage will follow the rutabagas onto the cutting board, but I eat these things all the time. The rutabagas, on the other hand, are special. They only come home with me in the winter, when it’s time to make kjötsúpa. Kjötsúpa, the best of all possible stews. [Photo Credit: Eric Scott.] In a pot on the stove, lamb simmers in water. One recipe I use calls for meat from the shoulder. Another is less specific; it calls for something “from the front quarter of the animal – shoulder, neck or similar is perfect.” (The latter comes from Magnus Nilsson’s delightfully opaque Nordic Cookbook, where most of the recipes are written in a similarly noncommittal fashion; lovely to read, but frustrating for an anxious, instruction-bound cook such as myself.) I don’t follow either of these injunctions; my stew gets leg meat, as it is the only cut big enough and cheap enough to make a double batch for under fifty dollars. When the lamb has simmered for an hour, I’ll add the vegetables and a handful of barley, and let it simmer some more. At some point, it stops being meat, vegetables, and water, and becomes stew, though I confess I cannot precisely identify that moment. I’ve made a pot of kjötsúpa — which is simply Icelandic for “meat stew” — every December for the past four years. I invite over the medievalists from my university, who sometimes bring treats inspired by the middle ages (and sometimes cheesecake). We eat together, unwind from the semester, complain about grading finals and writing seminar papers; warm food and commiseration, the oldest form of human bonding. It’s the only holiday tradition I’ve made for myself as an adult, having grown past many of the childhood staples of Yule and Christmas and having as yet no children of my own to pass them onto. While the party inevitably takes on Christmas overtones — it’s hard for any December gathering to avoid — it’s not actually that kind of party at all. I hold it on Dec. 9, which some Heathen decided (arbitrarily, as best as I can tell) was the day of remembrance for Egill Skallagrimsson, my beloved skaldic hero. When I came back to graduate school in 2013, it was a homecoming, a return to many things I thought I had finished with. The academy itself, for starters, which I thought I had left for good after my master’s degree, but ... read more
- Column: Bergtatt and the Mountainborne FaithWhile I may live in a relatively tiny city by most standards, my Norwegian hometown of Tromsø, with just over 70,000 inhabitants, still has all the characteristics of a much larger metropolis, including a unique architectural heritage. While some of the town’s most famed constructions are old wooden wharfs and shoddy fishermen’s cabins, the one building that is maybe the most closely associated with the image of the city is, as it is often the case with other cities in Europe, its church: the Arctic Cathedral. Theodor Kittelsen, Eko (Echo), 1888 [Wikimedia Commons] Designed and built in 1965 by the Norwegian architect Jon Inge Hovig, the church, which is in fact not a cathedral but a “mere” parish church, was thought of from the start as a symbolic focal point for the town. Located across the bridge leading to the mainland, the church, which can be seen from any point in the city center, attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year who come to gaze at its inspired architecture or attend one of the numerous concerts organized daily in its main hall. The Arctic Cathedral is, by all means, a beautiful building. I have myself taken thousands of tourists there and only ever gotten one negative response; this was from an 85-year-old Belgian guest who claimed not to like structures that were younger that him. Still, the Arctic Cathedral, besides being a welcome addition to the urban landscape of the city, is also a potent reminder of the state of the religious landscape in the country and, to some extent, Europe. Modern Norway was conceived as a Christian — more precisely Protestant — state, as per the second paragraph of the constitution adopted in 1814. The country had switched from Catholicism to Lutheranism back in 1537 when Christian III, king of the joint kingdom of Denmark-Norway, took control of both countries’ churches. Five centuries prior, it was Catholicism that 11th-century kings pushed for in order to take control of the country. With almost a millennium of Christian history celebrated, among other things, through buildings as magnificent as the Arctic Cathedral, one could expect Norwegians to cherish their now almost-ancient faith and revel in their triumphant Christian identity. Yet, that is far from the case. The Arctic Cathedral in winter [Photo Credit: Lyonel Perabo 2016] While Norway can still boast of a National Lutheran Church gathering more than 70% of the country’s inhabitants within its single denomination, it doesn’t take much scratching on the surface to discover a much less glamorous truth. Last year, a nationwide opinion poll revealed that church members who identified as Christians amounted to less than half (40%) of all the respondents. The number of atheists was almost as high (39%), with the remaining 20% consisted mostly of agnostics or deists. Why such a low number? One cannot accuse the Norwegian National Church of lagging behind the country’s rather modern and progressive values; the church has ordained female priests since the ... read more
- Avalon of the Heart: Dion Fortune & Glastonbury“And there is a third way to Glastonbury, one of the secret Green Roads of the soul – the Mystic Way that leads through the Hidden Door into a land known only to the eye of vision. This is Avalon of the Heart to those who love her.” ~ Dion Fortune, in Avalon of the [Read More...]The post Avalon of the Heart: Dion Fortune & Glastonbury appeared first on Adamantine Muse. ... read more
- Canadian Pagans Rally Against IntoleranceCANADA — On Nov. 8, the results of the U.S. presidential election affected more than just the American population. Millions of people around the world sat on the edge of their seats as the polls came in, electing Donald Trump as the leader of one of the most powerful and influential countries in the world. North of the border, the anticipation of the incoming regime is now bringing concern and rising tension. Daily news reports include details of how the Trump administration could affect everything from the price of food to the security of the Canadian economy. For many Canadian Pagans, the topic of discussion and great concern is the reported increase in hate crimes against minority religions, people of colour, and LGBTQ communities. According to the mainstream media, President-elect Trump’s campaign rhetoric may have given the needed confidence to extremist groups, which has resulted in the increase in incidents of violence against various minorities across Canada. This trend is reportedly catching on. Between November 13 – 19, the city of Ottawa was the scene of six hate-filled incidents. A Jewish community centre, two synagogues and a rabbi’s home were defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti, a mosque was defaced with anti-Muslim messages and swastikas, and a United Church with a large African-Canadian congregation and black pastor were tagged with racist slurs. Graffiti found on Canadian Rabbi Anna Marantas door. [via Facebook] On December 7, in Winnipeg, the Manitoba Islamic Association reported that a member of the community found what appeared to be a large portion of raw pork, left on the windshield of his car. A few weeks earlier the same organization received a strip of bacon in the mail. As a response to these and many other recorded incidents of similar crimes, an initiative spearheaded by Jade Pichette, an active member of the Heathen community is southern Ontario, has been launched. In consultation with other community members, she took on the daunting task of drafting the document now known as the Canadian Pagan Declaration on Intolerance. Speaking to The Wild Hunt Pichette explained: “Prejudice has always existed in Canada. It has always been a serious issue. However, as a society, we have mostly been going uphill, in terms of progression of rights, tolerance and even in some cases, acceptance. When I saw, in the wake of the US election, an increase in the rise of hate crimes, especially against marginalized faith communities it concerned me greatly.” Pichette has been involved in this type of work before, having written a similar document on behalf of her own kindred, denouncing racism, homophobia, and transphobia. This was noted by Xan Folmer of Huginn’s Heathen Hof, who reached out to Pichette for assistance in connecting with Canadian Heathen groups for support of Declaration 127. In addition to this activism, Pichette works professionally at the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives, and serves as an advocate for the LGBTQ community. The Canadian Pagan Declaration on Intolerance is intended to bring the voices of as many different Pagan ... read more
- Advice for the Absolute Beginner WiccanI’ve been writing about more complex issues in witchcraft and Paganism for the last couple of years and focusing on my specific tradition. In doing so, I’ve sort of forgotten how to address more fundamental questions.The post Advice for the Absolute Beginner Wiccan appeared first on Oathbound. ... read more
- Support for College Pagans in TexasSAN MARCOS, Texas –Talk about infrastructure in the Pagan, Heathen, and polytheist communities usually focuses on ideas like temples, property ownership, and charitable foundations, but what might be a bigger idea is coalescing in Texas. The Texas Alliance of Pagan Students, or TAPS, is intended to be a “parent” organization for college Pagan clubs throughout the state. It’s hoped that such a group can provide support and guidance to members of local student Pagan clubs, which by their nature have a high turnover in membership each year. University of Texas Clock Tower [Photo Credit: Phil Roeder / Flickr] Laura Jones, adviser for the Pagan Student Fellowship (PSF) of Texas State University in San Marcos, explained how TAPS came to be. The previous adviser [of PSF] was a lovely woman who agreed to “advise” the organization in order for it to be an official university student organization, and she was very proud of them, but also had very little time to give them. I took over as adviser, and noticed a few things rather quickly: one, there is no devoted parent organization for Pagan student groups, and two, there is no discernible consistency with how Pagan student organizations are structured. When she was an undergraduate, Jones had been active in her residence hall association, and through that attended conferences sponsored through parent organizations for those efforts. She recognized that some kind of umbrella group for student Pagan organizations would be able to provide the sort of upper-level support that university employees unfamiliar with Paganism could not. Jones had a friend attending the nearby University of Texas at Austin, and they had success putting together cross-organizational events. They took the idea one step further in late 2014, organizing a meetup at during the Samhain sponsored by the Council of Magickal Arts. Enough interested people from different schools attended. As a result, TAPS was created under the auspices of CMA, functioning as a society within the council. That turned out to be just a short-term intermediary step. TAPS was registered as an independent business after only meeting twice under the CMA umbrella. Founders are now “working on gathering our documentation and making all the hard decisions about how this organization will be structured and run,” Jones said. CMA support has been instrumental in setting up TAPS, Jones said, but “we also do not want membership in CMA to be requisite for membership in TAPS.” The group’s first independent meeting was at Spirit Haven Ranch, owned by CMA, and all of the founders of TAPS have long been members of that council. Jones said that the “informal ties run deep” between the two groups. However, TAPS’ focus will be on college students, who may or may not desire to join CMA. The main role Jones sees TAPS playing in the lives of Pagan students is in providing networking opportunities and the ability to avoid having to reinvent the wheel from time to time. She described the benefits of participation as including ... read more
- Alcohol Before and During RitualMy coven uses wine during "cakes and ale" and I often enjoy a pint of cider before heading into our ritual, and I think there are good reasons for both.The post Alcohol Before and During Ritual appeared first on Raise the Horns. ... read more
- Is Susan B. Anthony receiving modern cultus?ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Women waited in line for hours to leave an offering at a sacred burial place. While some women were local, many had traveled great distances just to be here on this special day. The women came to give thanks, to strengthen hope for the future, and to honor a spiritual ancestress. They were not directed to do so by any religious authority. They just started coming, every year, on the same date. It started with a few, then grew over the years until the numbers climbed into the hundreds. This could describe the start of any spontaneously created cultus practice throughout recorded history. A person becomes a myth. The myth becomes a focus of veneration. Veneration becomes a sustained religious practice. [Photo Credit: Cordula/Flickr] In this case, the description isn’t that of an event in ancient Greece, but rather one in present day New York. While many women participating would deny taking part in a religious pilgrimage to worship an ancestral Hero, their actions can be classified as exactly that by anthropologists. Pilgrimage to a Hero’s Grave On election day Nov. 8, women flocked to Susan B. Anthony’s grave in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, completely covering her grave marker in “I Voted” stickers. While small numbers of women have been doing this in previous years, this particular year saw far greater numbers. The cemetery had to stay open several hours past its normal closing to accommodate the long lines of visitors. Anthony, known as one of the leaders of the Women’s Suffrage movement, famously illegally cast a ballot in the 1872 presidential election in Rochester and faced a subsequent criminal trial. Sandra Pablo, a Witch living in New Jersey, was one of those who visited the grave on election day. She says it was an eight hour drive with an hour wait in line before she could place her “I Voted” stickers on Anthony’s grave stone. Yet she felt it was worth it, “To see all these women, coming together and thanking Anthony for this moment was something I’ll never forget. It was solemn and joyous and so full of hope.” Pablo says she felt compelled to make the trip, “It was a need coming from deep inside. I had to touch the place where her bones sleep. To thank her, to let her know her daughters were carrying on her spirit, and to ask her to watch over us.” Anthropologist Steven Dettwyler, in looking at this new phenomenon at Anthony’s grave, says there are several familiar themes here. For example, there is contagious magic, where people derive some benefit from proximity to a person seen as having some power, ancestor worship, and creating shrines, including the ones that spring up at roads sides or how people leave mementos and gifts at the Vietnam memorial. “These are very old themes and are pervasive now, I think more than ever.” Myth vs Reality Often times, modern mythos, such as this one, will find ... read more
- Pagan Community Notes: Standing Rock, Gatlinburg, Operation Circle Care and more!CANNONBALL, N.D. – It was announced Sunday that the Army Corps of Engineers have denied the easement allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe. The corps will be researching an alternative route. In response to the welcomed news, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II said, “We wholeheartedly support the decision of the administration and commend with the utmost gratitude the courage it took on the part of President Obama, the Army Corps, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to take steps to correct the course of history and to do the right thing.” Chairman Archambault also thanked “everyone who played a role in advocating for this cause” from the youth who initiated the movement, to volunteers who visited the camps, other tribes, and supporters around the globe. With the help of Pagan activist Casey McCarthy, who has been back and forth to Standing Rock over the past few months, we gathered several reactions to the news. In a Facebook post activist Payu Harris said, “This is a short term delay … nothing…the corps only said they would not grant the easement for the remainder of this administration that means the Trump administration can (and will I’m sure) fast-track the easement as promised.” Longer responses are in the following links, including reactions from Solar Cross Temple, Union Labor Camp leader Cliff Wilmeng, Lakota Tribe member Tiffany, and Pagan activist Jenn Wedgle. In her response, Tiffany writes, “I view the Vets who arrived at home on Standing Rock as our living armor, our living weapons. Not weapons of destruction but weapons of peace and safety.” She then begs them to stay,”I ask that out of fear of history once again repeating itself because ETP responded that today’s decision means nothing to them.” * * * GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As we reported Thursday, the city of Gatlinburg was engulfed in flames after a mountaintop fire spread through the mountain resort community. The area is home to many Pagans and other like-minded people, including the popular band Tuatha Dea, and the well-known festival spaces of Dragonshire and Cerren Ered. As has been reported since, Tuatha Dea is back in business. Band leader Danny Mulliken reported that he was able to return to his home Sunday, saying, ” [We are] back to writing and prepping to pay back with the new CD! Full speed ahead.” He added that the band has already written a song inspired by what happened. It is aptly named, “Appalachia Burning.” Band member Tesea Dawson has raised nearly $2,500 to help the city’s children. Similarly, the Valley of the Dragons community was reportedly untouched by the fires. However, as priestess Jewels Wyldwomyn reported, a visiting crew of Alaskan firefighters has been patrolling the area, and that helicopters were flying regularly overhead. With gratitude, the owners of Cerren Ered wrote, “The Valley of Dragons remains safe and healthy. Thanks and gratitude to family. This entire experience as shown a great outpouring of love and care for each other. ... read more