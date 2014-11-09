Wicca Introduced 2018 – Midlands

The Children of Artemis will be holding a weekend introductory Wiccan course in Rugeley running from 9am until 5pm each day on the 24th and 25th of February 2018.

With an option to socialise with new friends at a pub afterwards, the course will include a complete overview of this enthralling subject, expertly taught by experienced tutors from CoA Central.

Wicca Introduced 2018 – Glastonbury

The Children of Artemis will be holding a weekend introductory Wiccan course in Glastonbury running from 9am until 5pm each day on the 14th and 15th of April 2018.

With an option to socialise with new friends at a pub afterwards, the course will include a complete overview of this enthralling subject, expertly taught by experienced tutors from CoA Central.

Witchfest Midlands 2018 ( Sold Out)

After a very successful three year run, the Staffordshire Pagan Conference will become the brand new Witchfest Midlands.

Featuring talks, workshops, esoteric market, live music and entertainment there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

The Artemis Gathering 2018 – ( Half Full)

In honour of our patron goddess, the Children of Artemis are holding a wonderful outdoor event in a friendly family atmosphere camped in 35 beautiful acres of the Oxfordshire countryside from Friday the 10th until Monday the 13th of August 2018.

The event has catering & bar facilities for vegetarians, & omnivores. Talks and workshops will be held in buildings and marquees on site, or in the open depending on the weather. Dogs are welcome, you need to pre-book at £2.50 per dog. Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times and all mess must cleaned.

Please allow plenty of time for the journey as we are anticipating heavy traffic on some main routes to the site at this time of year.

Please remember to bring your own tent and camping equipment.

Please note we can only accommodate campervans, or trailer tents by arrangement so please call us before booking, this is due to space and access constraints.

(The event opens Friday 4pm, and closes Monday 2pm)

Pagan Pride South

Pagan Pride Souths Summer Festival returns for its third year in the summer of 2018

A FREE event for all the family.

There will be a bright colourful parade which will arrive in the park around 11am which is FREE for all to join in.

In the park you will find the bandstand, this will host a variety of musicians.

There will also be a talks and workshop marquee for you all to enjoy with speakers.

Then there will be the market stalls full of pagan goodies from mead to candles, clothing to jewellery and much much more along with a number of info tents from various different pagan organisation including the Pagan Federation and Children of Artemis.

There will be a kids area, drumming, morris dancers, Belly dancers, Saxons, Yoga, Tai Chi and some great food including burgers, donuts candy floss and a vegan options too.

Witchfest International 2019 ( More details to come soon)

The largest Witchcraft festival held in the World within recorded history, is to be held in Brighton on a Saturday, with a gig on Friday night before the event to get your weekend started right.

There are more talks and workshops than ever before given by the most famous Witchcraft/Wiccan authors and experts in the world. An amazing traders market will be waiting for you selling all kinds of different bits for your witchy needs. Some great entertainment, bands and late night rock disco also available for a full on experience.

