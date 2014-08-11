We are helping our members setup local gatherings in a Pub, Bar or Cafe to discuss Wicca, Witchcraft, Paganism, socialise, and generally have a good time. These are very friendly get togethers so if you are close enough to one of the Gatherings, then come along for an enjoyable evening.

The first gathering was established in Croydon South London. Other Gatherings are being established now, and will be added to this page as we receive details. Please email us, or phone 0203 303 3290 if you would like to organise a gathering in your area.

The Witches Of London CoA Gathering

The first Children of Artemis Gathering to be established in the UK. This Friendly social evening is open to all Pagan Paths as well as those who wish to seek a coven plus those covens that wish to recruit will be welcome. We will be meeting on the last Monday of each month back bar of the Cittie of Yorke at 22 High Holborn, London. WC1V 6BS Starting for 7.30 onwards For more details you can email [email protected] or go to the Official Facebook Page.

West Wiltshire Gathering

Local Gathering in West Wiltshire. We will meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Swan Hotel, 1 Church Street, Bradford-on-Avon, BA15 1LN at around 7PM

Everyone is welcome to come along we have the little room at the from of the pub reserved for us so feel free to join us.

For more details you can like the Official Facebook page or email [email protected]

Lancaster CoA Gathering

Lancaster CoA Gathering meeting on the last Saturday of each month, between 3pm and 5pm, at the Lancaster Castle Coffee Shop. Give a like to their Official Facebook Page to be kept up to date with all the fun details.

Lancaster Midweek CoA Gathering

Midweek meeting on last Wednesday of every month at the Pendle Witch Pub on Penny St at 90-92 Penny St, Lancaster LA1 1XN meeting between 7pm and 9pm. Give a like to their Official Facebook Page to be kept up to date with all the fun details.

Rochester Gathering – So Moot it Bee

The Moot is held on the last Tuesday of the month at the Good Intent Pub 3 John Street, Rochester, ME1 1YL

The moot will gather at 7.30 for an 8.00 start so there will be plenty of time to mix and meet, talk and greet with your friends.

Blessed Be. For details of the talk and dates check the Official Web Site

The Jolly CoA Moot

Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at The Old Manor Freehouse Pub and Restaurant, Darks Place, Potters Bar, Herts, EN6 2JD.

A multi-faith Pagan meeting, to laugh, learn, and exchange, or just hang out in friendly and welcoming company. For details and dates check the Official Facebook Page

Central London Gathering

Central London Gathering meeting up on the last Tuesday of the month, this date is not set in stone please contact us if you wish to attend to confirm the right date.

We will be meeting at The Counting House Pub in Cornhill,City of London,from 6pm to 8pm.

For questions contact Deb on [email protected] to keep updated just follow the Official Facebook Page

Threefold Pagans Okehampton Gathering

We meet at The Highwaymans Inn, Sourton, Devon. EX20 8HN every 3rd thursday evening of the month at 7.30.

All paths welcome to a interesting and varied, relaxed and informal meeting.

For more information you can email Leslea on [email protected] or the Official Facebook Page

Hertford Gathering

Pub Moot held on the last Wednesday of the month at 8pm.

Find us in the upstairs room of The White Horse pub, 33 Castle street, Hertford, SG14 1HH.

Food served and a good selection of drinks.

10-15min walk from Hertford East and North station. Main bus station is also close by.

We are a friendly bunch that welcome newcomers and don’t expect you to have any particular experience or knowledge.

All we ask is that you are a Pagan or interested in learning more about Paganism and are tolerant of others beliefs.

For more information contact Geraldine at [email protected]

The Bishops Stortford Gathering

Held at the Castle public house , Castle Street, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire on the 3rd Monday of every month from 8pm.

Please come along and join in. We have a different fascinating subject every month, previous ones including, past lives, familiars, crystals, local ghost stories and legends.

For more info you can use the Official Facebook Page

The Hobbit Social Gathering – Southampton

Every fourth Thursday of the month, meeting at around 7.30pm at The Hobbit Pub, 134 Bevois Valley Road, SO14 0JZ Southampton.

A good old get-together hosted by Southampton Witches with a friendly atmosphere and very welcoming. Everyone welcome to join in. For more details just have a look at Facebook Group or Facebook Page.

The Chi Monthly Gathering – Portsmouth

Every third Thursday of the month, meeting at around 7.30pm at Chi coffee. 146 London Rd. Portsmouth. PO2 9DJ.

A good old get-together hosted by Southampton Witches with a different topic every month, everyone welcome to join in. For more details just have a look at Facebook Group or Facebook Page.

CoA Rugby & Daventry Gathering

Friendly and welcoming pagan Gathering meeting every 2nd Wednesday of the Month from 7PM at the Seven Stars Pub, 40 Albert Square, Rugby CV21 2SH. For more information you can check the official Facebook Page or join the Facebook Group

CoA Divine Moon Moot

Meeting on a Saturday from 12 noon at The Ridgacre , New Gas St, West Bromwich B70 0NP, dates and location can vary dependent on the activity we have arranged for the meeting, so please do check our Facebook Page or email us at [email protected] for the exact date and more details.

Stoke Central CoA Moot

Meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, starting at 7:00pm at the upstairs room at The White Star 63 Kingsway, Stoke-on-Trent ST4 1JB. Everyone is welcome to join us!!! For more information you can like our Facebook Page or join our Facebook Group .