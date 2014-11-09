Witchfest International 2016

The largest Witchcraft festival held in the World within recorded history, is to be held in Brighton on the Saturday November 26th 2016, with a gig on Friday night before the event to get your weekend started right.

There are more talks and workshops than ever before given by the most famous Witchcraft/Wiccan authors and experts in the world. An amazing traders market will be waiting for you selling all kinds of different bits for your witchy needs. Some great entertainment, bands and late night rock disco also available for a full on experience.

Wicca Introduced 2017 – Glastonbury – (Sold Out)

The Children of Artemis will be holding a weekend introductory Wiccan course in Glastonbury running from 9am until 5pm each day on the 8th and 9th of April 2016.

With an option to socialise with new friends at a pub afterwards, the course will include a complete overview of this enthralling subject, expertly taught by experienced tutors from CoA Central.

Staffordshire Pagan Conference 2017

Independent Pagan Conference sponsored by CoA. This event has been setup to promote unity for Pagans in Staffordshire and raise money for Staffordshire Wildlife Trust. The event will happen on the 27th of May at Lea Hall Club, Sandy Lane, Rugeley.

The Artemis Gathering 2017(details to come soon)

In honour of our patron goddess, the Children of Artemis are holding a wonderful outdoor event in a friendly family atmosphere camped in 35 beautiful acres of the Oxfordshire countryside from Friday the 11th until Monday the 14th of August 2017.

The event has catering & bar facilities for vegetarians, & omnivores. Talks and workshops will be held in buildings and marquees on site, or in the open depending on the weather. Dogs are welcome, you need to pre-book at £2.50 per dog. Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times and all mess must cleaned.

Please allow plenty of time for the journey as we are anticipating heavy traffic on some main routes to the site at this time of year.

Please remember to bring your own tent and camping equipment.

Please note we can only accommodate campervans, or trailer tents by arrangement so please call us before booking, this is due to space and access constraints.

(The event opens Friday 4pm, and closes Monday 2pm)

